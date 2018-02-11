Gold award for green glamping

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eco-camping company Runach Arainn Glamping have been awarded The Green Tourism business scheme top gold award for environmental performance throughout the business.

Runach Arainn – which means secret or beloved Arran in Gaelic – is a small, glampingm or glamorous camping site, at the south end of Arran in Kilmory.

Offering self-catering glamping accommodation in luxury yurts with private bathrooms, full-size double beds, wood burning stoves, fire pits and sofas, the yurts demonstrate that going green does not have to mean a lack of resources, or comfort.

Pippa Downing from Runach Arainn said: ‘With wood burning stoves, solar lighting, posh compost loos and the aim of environmental protection throughout, we hope this award will help promote our belief in providing both green and brilliant holidays.’

This environmental award follows Runach Arainn winning the AA UK Glamping Site of the Year 2018 Award. Further information on Runach Arainn Glamping green credentials can be found at www.runacharainn.com

A luxury yurt offering home comforts which has earned Runach Arainn Glamping a Green Tourism’s top Gold Award. No_B06green01

NO_B06green02 The Green Tourism logo.