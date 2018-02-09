Council fully behind straw campaign

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All council-owned cafes in North Ayrshire will soon be totally free of plastic drinking straws. The council has made the commitment as the fight after plastic straw campaign gathers pace.

As well as cafes, 500,000 straws from milk cartons and fruit juice cartons have been removed from schools across the region. It’s all part of the council’s ongoing drive to protect the environment and make North Ayrshire cleaner and greener for residents.

Council chief executive Elma Murray said: ‘We are totally committed to reducing waste across North Ayrshire and fully supportive of the final straw campaign.

‘We have already taken some huge steps and this year alone have removed 500,000 straws from milk cartons and fruit juice cartons at our schools. By 31 March, none of our cafes will be using plastic straws.

‘While we will offer biodegradable alternatives we hope to create a shift in the culture so that straws should only really be used by people who have to use them. We hope other councils and organisations follow our lead and support this really important campaign.’

The council expect all their cafes and other facilities to stop using plastic straws by March 31 – and hope local business and organisations will soon follow their lead.