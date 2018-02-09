Bands strike gold at home festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Three pupils from Arran helped the North Ayrshire Schools’ senior concert band to gold success on their home turf.

North Ayrshire welcomed some of Scotland’s best young musicians at the weekend when it played host to the National Concert Band Festival (NCBF).

Bands from across Scotland – including North Ayrshire Schools’ senior and junior concert bands – headed to Garnock Community Campus for the regional heats of the UK’s largest wind and big band festival. There are three Arran High pupils in the senior band: Lois Ashley, Alison Provan and Innis Thorborn. There are no pupils from Arran in the junior band.

On the day, seven bands took to the stage and performed to acclaimed judges to try and convince them that they deserved the prestigious platinum or gold award. Only those successful in obtaining the top titles can progress to the national finals taking place in Manchester this April.

It was double success for North Ayrshire’s bands as both the senior and junior groups scooped up a gold award – securing their place at the national stage of the competition.