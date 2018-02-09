Ann takes over the reins at Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Brodick Golf Club ladies prizegiving was attended by 26 golfers in the clubhouse last Friday night. They all enjoyed a lovely meal, cooked by Trish, which was appreciated by all who attended. Thanks go to her and her helpers.

A presentation was made to Trish and Douglas, who are both giving up their jobs at the golf club. After a review of the year by the ladies captain Heather Raeside, and handover to the new ladies captain, Ann May, the prizegiving took place, followed by a ‘Know Brodick’ photo competition which was enjoyed by all.

The prize winners were as follows: Medal winners. Silver: Ann May(2), Margaret Roxburgh(2), Susan Butchard and Isobel MacDonald. Bronze: Kay Kitson (2), Aileen Latona, Moira Small, Pat Adamson and Heather Raeside.

Trophy winners. The Saturday best net round, Moira Small. The Eclectic, Susan Butchard. The Coronation Foursomes, Susan Butchard and Isobel MacDonald. The Captain’s Prize, Pat Adamson. The Thistle Brooch, Ann J May, runner up, Fiona Henderson. The SGU Silver Medal, Ann J May. The SGU Bronze Medal, Lesley Murray. The Open Day Trophy, Susan Butchard. The Hendry Trophy, Margaret Roxburgh. The McKechnie Trophy, Sheena Murchie, Lamlash. Winter Trophy, Margaret Roxburgh and Brenda Livingstone. Club Trophy, Ann J May, runner up, Susan Butchard. St Elmo Cup, Susan Butchard, runner up, Ann J May. Lad’s Trophy, Isobel MacDonald, runner up, Susan Butchard. Wilkie Trophy, Pat Reid, runner up, Margaret Roxburgh. Stronach Cup, Isobel MacDonald and Ann J May, runners up, Susan Butchard and Lesley Murray. Centenary Quaich, Moira Small, runner up, Susan Butchard. Wright Trophy, Susan Butchard, runner up, Pat Adamson. Helen’s Vases, Pat Adamson and Isobel MacDonald, runners up, Fiona Henderson and Lesley Murray. Anniversary Shield, Vice- Captain Ann J May. Legion Trophy, Ann J May, runner up, Carole Stewart. Joyce Taylor Trophy, Moira Small. Scratch Cup, Ann J May. Bronze Championship, Aileen Latona, runner up, Lesley Murray. Club Championship, Ann J May, runner up, Susan Butchard.

Brodick ladies attend the club’s prizegiving ceremony where captain Heather Raeside handed over the reigns to the new ladies captain, Ann May. NO_B06golf01

Gents: Sunday February 4, Stableford Sweep, eight played, NC. Brian Smith 13, 38pts, Bob McCrae 8, 35pts, ACB, David Hendry 14, 35pts.

Fixture: Sunday February 11, Brandon Qualifier and Winter Cup, 9am and 12noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday February 4, AGA Winter League vs Machrie Bay at Machrie Bay GC. Any lingering hopes of this years title for Whiting Bay were comprehensively extinguished by a decisive 3-1 victory for the home team, leaving a third place finish now best WBGC can hope for. Well played Machrie. Now it’s on to the final round of matches at Brodick where we play Shiskine and Lamlash battles it out with the home team for the title. Should be quite a match.

Fixture: Sunday February 25, Winter Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday January 30, Winter Cup. 1 K Genda 85-15=70, 2 C Laing 89-18=71, 3 R Woods 92-17=75 BIH.

Saturday February 3, Lochranza Hotel Cup. CSS 65, R/O. 1 P Betley 34pts, 2 R Betley 31pts, 3 B Sherwood 29pts.

Fixture: Tuesday February 13, Winter Cup at 12noon.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday January 25, Yellow Medal. 1 Mark Wren 70-9=61, 2 Alan Smith 73-11=62. Scratch Mark Wren 71. Magic twos Mark Wren @16th, Alan Smith @16th.

Fixtures: Sunday February 11, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday February 15, Yellow Medal at 11am.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday February 3, Sweep. 1 Ewan McKinnon 63, 2 G Hendry 64 BIH, 3 G Andrew 64.

Monday February 5, Monday Cup. Only three turned up and as one player had to withdraw injured, the game was a bogey.

Fixtures: Saturday February 10, Sweep, ballots at 9am and 1pm. Monday February 12, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday January 29, gents 12 Hole Medal and Winter Cup, 10 Played, CSS 42. 1 Colin Rutterford 52–11=41, 2 and scratch Brian Sherwood 51–7=44 BIH, 3 Quintin Oliver 55–11=44.