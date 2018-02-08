The ball’s in the air for sports title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young sports leaders on Arran have been named as finalists in the North Ayrshire Provost’s Civic Pride Awards 2018.

The highly-dedicated team of Active Schools Young Leaders deliver more than 20 different sports opportunities a week within Arran High School, giving up their own time to volunteer and actively encourage the students to take part in sport outwith school hours.

Their commendations states: ‘Amazingly, up to 90 per cent of the island’s p5-p7 pupils enjoy a Monday night sports club.’

But they face competition for the sports award title from the North Ayrshire Athletics Club as well as Kilwinning Academy pupils Abby Crombie Rachel Gorman, who have also become inspirational leaders in promoting sports at their school.

They are the only Arran entry among the 15 finalists in five categories chosesn by Provost Ian Clarkson and his team of judges – Depute Provost Robert Barr and Councillors John Bell, Marie Burns, Scott Davidson, Alex Gallagher and Ellen McMaster – who had the tough task of sifting through an impressive number of entries nominated by the public who will now have the chance to pick their winners.

Residents can have their say by completing a voting form or by visiting www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/provostscivicprideawards. All votes must be received by Thursday, 8 March, at 12noon.

Provost Clarkson said: ‘Once again, we have received a fantastic number of nominations. The calibre was exceptionally high and the panel had a really tough task to narrow the field down to just three finalists for each category.

‘Now, it’s up to the public to find their winners amongst all these amazing finalists and I want to wish all of them the very best of luck.’

Each of our finalists will join Provost Clarkson at the prestigious awards ceremony at the Portal in Irvine on Friday March 16.