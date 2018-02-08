Arran groups benefit from locality partnership funding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Six groups on Arran, including the newly-established Arran Table Tennis Club, have received a major funding boost from North Ayrshire Council’s nurturing excellence in communities fund which is awarded by the Arran Locality Partnership.

The table tennis club – which has been working closely with North Ayrshire Council’s Active Schools team – has received £2,000 to help them buy equipment, facilitate training and allow them to become self-running this year.

The 31 Club is another to get support after receiving funding of £1,000. They want to encourage residents of the Glen Estate sheltered housing complex to participate in a communal garden to provide local produce for the complex and for the wider community

Community of Arran Seabed Trust also collected £1, 000 to allow them to purchase equipment that will help them develop the second phase of the Marine Discovery Centre at the Old Pavilion in Lamlash.

The Corrie and Sannox Village Committee and the village hall committee each received £600 which the group has already used to purchase a new cooker, door ramp and sound system. Kilmory and Kildonan Senior Citizens Association were the other beneficiary of the Fund and received £500.

Councillor Louise McPhater, cabinet member for communities, said: ‘Our nurturing excellence in communities fund is fantastic and, as you can see from the awards given out in Arran, looks to support a broad range of groups of different ages.

‘All of the groups are clearly very important to their local community and offer so much to its members and the people who benefit from it. Whether it’s the young kids who are learning a sport and developing their skills, to the 31 Club who were providing help and assistance to the elderly, they all do so much and are invaluable.

‘We’re delighted to be supporting them and would urge other organisations to apply for funding if they feel it would help.’

Meanwhile, a series of roadshows, organised by the Arran Locality Partnership, will be taking place over the next few months where Arran residents can have a say on the issues that matter most to them.

The local partnership set out three key priorities for Arran – affordable housing, transport and social isolation – and the four roadshows will give people a chance to learn how the Arran Economic Group and the Arran Health and Social Care Partnership are working to meet them.

Councillor McPhater said: ‘We are really trying to empower our communities and give residents the power to make decisions on the issues that they are most passionate about. We’d love as many people to attend the roadshows and come forward with their thoughts and ideas.’

The roadshows will take place at the following venues: Whiting Bay Hall, Friday February 16, 12.30pm to 2pm. Lochranza Outdoor Centre, Wednesday February 21, 12.30am to 2pm. Arran Outdoor Education Centre, Lamlash, Friday February 23, 12.30pm to 2pm. Brodick Hall, Saturday March 3, 12noon to 2pm.

Councillor Ellen McMaster, chairwoman of the Arran Locality Partnership, meets with Naomi Provan, Massimo Locatelli and Gordon Provan of the Arran Table Tennis Club at the high school. No_B06locality01

Malcolm Wheeler of the Corrie and Sannox Village Hall Committee shows Councillor Ellen McMaster the new cooker, door ramp and sound system that has been purchased with the funding. No_B06locality02