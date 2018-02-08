Army Cadets sign up new recruits at open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was lots of enthusiasm and interest being shown at the Arran Army Cadets open day last Saturday.

The cadets threw the doors of their meeting hall in Old Auchrannie Road open to parents and children looking to join the group.

During the event Mr Ted Godfrey of the Arran Royal British Legion branch presented a medal to the cadet of the year, Lance Corporal Finlay Elliott. This was in recognition of his dedication and commitment to Arran detachment.

The cadets were also overwhelmed to receive a display of regimental cap badges, gifted to us by Mr Peter Randell who had collected them in the 1950s.

Cadets giving the demonstrations and talks were: Rory Currie, Innis Thorborn, Finlay Elliott, Ciara Wood, Liam Green and Sophie Andrew; cadet Catherine Bloy did an amazing job providing refreshments in the pop-up café.

Staff sergeant Karen Ward said: ‘The event was a huge success with both children and adults keen to join the organisation.

‘My cadets did a wonderful job on their individual stances, talking about and demonstrating some of the subjects we teach within the cadet force. It takes great courage to stand in front of so many people and give a talk; I was immensely proud of their confidence and delivery.’

Staff sergeant Ward and probationary instructor Nathan Carey will be delighted to welcome any new recruits to the detachment on a Saturday between 11am and 1pm.

The cadet organisation provides an alternative vehicle by which young people (aged 12-18) can develop a wide range of skills; confidence, resilience, self-esteem, wellbeing, respect, teamwork and leadership being a few. The aim is to inspire them to go further and achieve more.

Finlay Elliot demonstrates how to put a patient in the recovery position. 01_B06cadet01

Ciara Wood demonstrates CPR on a dummy. 01_B06cadet02

Ciara Wood talks to parents and children about improving co-ordination skills. 01_B06cadet03

Innes Thorborn cooks outdoors on a stove. 01_B06cadet04

Lance Corporal Finlay Elliott is congratulated on his cadet of the year medal by Staff Sergeant Karen Ward. 01_B06cadet05

The collection of regimental cap badges which has been presented to the cadets. NO_B06cadet06