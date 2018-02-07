Tactile textiles on show at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The work of textile artist Lynn Gray Ross is on display as the featured artist at the Brodick Library exhibition space during February.

Lynn has been a textile artist on Arran for decades, funding and managing craft-based community projects on the island. She was born in Kilmarnock and spent her teens and 20s in the USA and Sweden and studied weaving in Stockholm at Handarbetetsvänner.

A familiar face on Arran, she was the director of Silverbirch Spinning and Weaving Workshop in Whiting Bay for many years, teaching students who came to her from colleges worldwide.

Lynn said: ‘The inspiration for my knitting and weaving comes from the island, reflecting the constant changes in the natural surroundings and from the culture and history of the people who have lived here before me.

‘I try to capture reflections of the sea or shapes of the mountains and rocks, or a fleeting glimpse of a figure like the Celtic monk who came to Arran to nurture his spirit or Blind Peggy who dyed wool with plants which she recognised by taste. Through my textiles I can share my experience of colour, texture and the world about me in a way that would otherwise not be possible.’

Lynn’s exhibition will run until Tuesday February 27.

Lynn Gray Ross with some of her work on display at the Arran Library. No_B06library01