Record stock sold at Ayr

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Ayr auction mart of Craig Wilson Ltd have enjoyed another great year of support from Arran farmers with a record number of stock sold and a fantastic quality of stock being produced by island farmers.

A few highlights of 2017 goes to John Logan, Altgolach Farm with his fantastic pen of Aberdeen Angus cross bullocks that scaled at 655kg and fetched for £1,485, and John McDonald, Auchenhew Farm had 12 month old Charolais bullocks that averaged over £1,000 with Alister Currie, Birchburn also averaging £1,000. Angus McAlister, Cairnhouse Farm had a pen of Aberdeen Angus bullocks at 545kg and made £1,240. N & C Cook, Moor Farm sold 540kg Charolais cross bullocks to make £1,260.

Cast cows peaked at £1,430 for a Simmental cross cow from D Currie, Bellview Farm. Dairy cows peaked at £820 off S Reid, Claughlands Farm.

In the sheep section Springfield topped the tups at £620 and averaged £500 for the pen and Altgolach topped at £480 for a Blue Leicester shearling.

The gimmer sale D McKelvie, Seaview Farm topped the North Country cheviots at £140 for a pen of 24 gimmers. Jeff Brookes topped the Blackface gimmers at £76 for a pen of 21 then J McKinnon got £102 for a pen of Lleyn’s .

Store lambs peaked at £70 for a pen of Texel’s off N McMaster, Springfield.

Other Leading Prices. Store cattle. Charolais cross: £1,260, £1,170, £1,150 and £175 Moor, £1,170 and £1,010 x 12 Auchenhew, £1,150 Creagraineach. Aberdeen Angus Cross: £1,485 Altgolach, £1,240 Cairnhouse, £1,230 Altgolach, £1,070 Knowe, £1,030 Birchburn ,£990 Creagraineach. Simmental Cross: £1,030 Birchburn. Hereford Cross: £1,120 Altgolach.

Suckled calves. Aberdeen Angus cross: £760 Glenkiln. Limousin cross: £835 and £830 Springfield, £860 and £760 Margenaish. Simmental cross: £820 Springfield. Charolais Cross: £720 Springfield, £610 and £605 Ceither Gaoithe.

Store lambs. Texel’s: £70, £62 and £61.50 Springfield, £62.50 Bridge, £64.50 Auchenhew, £61 Kilpatrick, £55 Altgolach, £46 Whin. Suffolk cross: £50 Bridge. Charolais cross: £50 Brandon. Cheviot Cross: £53 Glensherraig. Blackface: £38 Altgolach, £35 South Bank. Beltex: £64 and £55 Seaview.