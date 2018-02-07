Leading artists give their impressions of Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Or what Bob thinks they would be

An Arran artist has released his first ever book called Impressions of Arran.

With over 30 years of exhibitions and artworks spanning the globe, including royal collections, Bob’s work of Arran landscapes has long been published commercially as cards and art prints.

Bob’s first foray into publishing some of his artworks in book form came about because of pressure from his friends and family who urged him to put his art and characteristic good humour – acquired through years of creating humorous cards – into a collection which showcases the scope of his work.

Impressions of Arran not only shows artworks of iconic Arran landscapes, it is also creatively done in the styles of famous artists who Bob says – using a fair bit of poetic licence and humorous imagination – have visited Arran.

Artistic styles and artists included in the book, numbering more than 30, include John Constable, Turner, Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Picasso, Andy Warhol, Matisse, Renoir and even Lowry and Leonardo da Vinci.

The book Impressions of Arran – Seen through the eyes of famous artists is an interesting read with information and artworks of the artists themselves sitting neatly alongside Bob’s re-imagining of their work, using Arran locations.

Bob, who has an identical twin brother Jim, spends his time between his house in Corrie and his home in Edinburgh.

The book is available at Arran Graphics, who organised publication, and Arran Active and will soon be in other shops and artists’ studios on the island.

Artist Bob Lees shares a similar location to the front cover of his book, Impressions of Arran. 01_B52impressions01

The front cover of Impressions of Arran. 01_B52impressions02