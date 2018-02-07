30th anniversary of memorial darts contest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of a memorial darts contest.

The annual Donald and James Mackenzie memorial mixed doubles darts compeitition will take place in Kilmory Hall on Saturday March 3 at 7.30pm.

Donald passed away on June 6, 1988 and James passed away in 2004 and players will contest the James Cup for the highest check out for the 6th year.

As always all the money raised with go to local charities which this year will be the Kilmory Community Bus, Kilmory Hall and the Arran services of Action on Hearing Loss Scotland. Any donations or raffle prizes would be most appreciated by organiser Margaret Mackenzie. The competition is open to over 16s only.

The social club will be open on the night and local transport can be arranged. The names of those wishing to play should be telephoned to Margaret 0n 870309 or Andrea on 870345 by Friday March 2. For transport contact Phyllis on 870263.