Welcome return of the Brodick Quartet

This month sees the return of the aptly named Brodick Quartet. These talented musicians were hugely popular with the local audience when they gave a concert in Brodick last year. Now they are back again and will play Brodick Hall at 7.30 pm on Saturday February 17.

The line-up is the same, with Ben Norris and Katrina Lee on violin, Liam Brolly on viola and Alice Allen on cello. Three of them come from different parts of Scotland and one from Yorkshire, but, as we learned last year, they chose the name Brodick Quartet because of their love of the island, all of them having spent time here on trips from family holidays to hillwalking and geology expeditions. They await their return as eagerly as their audience will wait to hear them.

Young though they are, they have all studied at distinguished colleges, including the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and Royal College of Music in London. All of them also play with distinguished groups such as the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Scottish Opera.

Their programme this year contains great music by Schubert (Death and the Maiden) and Tchaikovsky (String Quartet No.1 in D major), both of which are delightful and popular pieces. Seating at the concert will be in café style, and you can bring a bottle if you like. lease note that children are admitted free, together with one accompanying adult.

Tickets will be available on the door on the night, in advance from Inspirations of Arran in Brodick, or online from www.arranevents.com

The Brodick Quartet who are back on Arran this month. NO_B01quartet01