Shiskine steps up to challenge

Two teams from Shiskine primary school have taken on allcomers from across North Ayrshire to come out on top in a step count challenge.

Shiskine primary entered two teams in a council employee challenge competing against against 67 other teams from across the area.

The Shiskine Shoogly Shanks, captained by Carol Brown, took first place and the school’s second team, The Shiskine Shoe Shufflers, captained by Barbara Crawford, finished third ..

Every member of staff in the school took part with each team of five recording their steps daily and entering them into a step count website over a period of four weeks.

A great number of steps were achieved by all team members with notable mileage being achieved by Jacqui Rankin who clocked up 50,000 in one day and Carol Brown who recorded over a million steps, an achievement which earned her the second highest individual recording from all participants. The highest individual mileage came from Bert Wason of the No Team Team who clocked up an impressive 458 miles, just nine more than Carol Brown.

The winning team was presented with a fruit hamper and Carol Brown received a goody bag for her individual effort.

Both Carol and Barbara are in training for the London Marathon, in aid of cancer care charity Maggie’s, and recently held a very successful prosecco afternoon tea in the Kinloch Hotel to raise funds.

The Shiskine Shoogly Shanks captained by Carol Brown. No_B06walk02

The Shiskine Shoe Shufflers captained by Barbara Crawford. No_B06walk03

Carol Brown, Fiona Black and Kirsty Popplewell receive their prize. Not pictured, Quinton Black and Margo Popplewell. No_B06walk04

Guests enjoy the prosecco afternoon tea. NO_B06walk05