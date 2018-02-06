Protecting porpoises in the Clyde

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The February meeting of the Arran Natural History Society took place at the Rangers Centre on Thursay February 1 and heard a fascinating presentation from David Nairn of the Clyde Porpoise Group CIC.

The group is focused on the research and conservation of marine species in the Clyde and surrounding seas. They operate a survey vessel to obtain information on marine mammal distribution and abundance. Scientific data is being used to support conservation measures and inform marine management policy.

An adult harbour porpoise Phocoenaphocoena grows to around 1.3 to 1.5 metres in length and weighs in around 50-60 kg. They are the smallest species of cetacean found in Scottish and European waters. The porpoise looks stocky and has a rotund shape, a small rounded head with no distinct beak.and a small triangular dorsal fin which shows briefly when they surface for air. They are difficult to spot in choppy water and is rare to see them perform the kind of aerial activity more commonly associated with dolphins. Harbour porpoises do not usually bow ride or approach boats although some of the resident porpoises in the upper Clyde seem rather curious and have a habit of approaching vessels and often stay with them for some time.

Harbour porpoises generally live in groups of two or three animals, or singly, but occasionally forming groups of 10 to 20 animals. Larger aggregations of up to several hundred porpoises have also been seen seasonally – February to March and August to October, either associated with food concentrations or long-distance movement. The basic social unit appears to be the mother and calf, which may sometimes be accompanied by a yearling. Segregation by age and sex may also occur in larger groups. DNA studies indicate that females can form genetically distinct groups, while males are more likely to move away. During late summer, porpoises are more social, and sexual activity can be observed. In calm seas, animals frequently lie in a resting state just below the surface.

When Scottish Natural Heritage began looking at porpoise conservation measures off the west coast they ignored the Clyde completely. The Clyde Porpoise Group CIC was set up to rectify that omission, and their survey work has demonstrated a population of around 4,000 porpoises in the Clyde.

David’s talk looked in detail at the sound recordings they have made of Clyde porpoises and what these tell us about their behaviour. Amongst the science however there were many amusing stories, such as the time when his survey boat got in the way of a nuclear submarine leaving the Clyde. The sub’s escort boat became suspicious of the hydrophones David uses to record the porpoises, and even more suspicious when they came alongside and found David had on board some Syrian refugees from Bute, having a porpoise-watching day out.

Another funny story was about Kylie, a common dolphin that is resident in the Clyde. Apparently Kylie is often seen in the company of porpoises, and has adapted his vocalisations to be closer to the vocal range of the porpoises. Hydrophone recordings show Kylie and the porpoises communicating.

David then talked about the many dangers to our porpoise population, from fishing gear to speedboat propellers. The Clyde Porpoise Group CIC is still struggling to get SNH to give appropriate attention and protection to the Clyde’s porpoises.

This was a fascinating evening, and more can be found at http://www.clydeporpoise.org/ . Sightings of marine mammals can also be reported on their website.

A porpoise shows its fin above the water. Photo Clyde Porpoise CIC. NO_B06porpoise01