Jazz rock fusion at the PHT

The Glasgow based Oscar Cordoba Band (OCB) are playing at the Pierhead Tavern in Lamlash on Saturday February 17.

They play a special blend of duelling lead guitar and synths, held down tight and sometimes cut loose by busy bass and drums. A cocktail of rock, jazz, funk, blues and improvisation. OCB make grown ups weep with joy as they never thought they would hear music as good as this in their own town. Albeit not played by the legends who originally played it. Or in the original key. But seriously; if you crave more than the standard pub rock/hipster/ autotuned pixie muzak lite, come and grab some OCB.

The band consists of Sam McCulloch on guitar, Kenneth Clark on keyboards, Nelson McFarlane on bass and George Falconer on drums who play epic tunes others are afraid to try! A heady mix of covers by Focus, Collosseum II, Tommy Bolin, Simon Phillip’s Protocol, Herbie Hancock, Jeff Beck and more. They are expanding their set list all the time, and for 2018 will incorporate some thrills of the saxophone variety.

And they perform original material as well. Guitarist Sam McCulloch’s New Scotland Yard was recently nominated for the prestigious You’re Nicked, Get Yer Clothes On award. They also recently supported the Andy Timmons Band in Glasgow and Fat Suit on their Scottish tour and plan to hit the studio shortly to record a CD.

The Oscar Cordoba Band are coming to Arran.