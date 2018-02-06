Angus calls time on long fire career

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Colleagues of the Rev Angus Adamson gave him a rousing send off when he retired as a retained firefighter after more than 36 years.

At the event in Brodick fire station he was presented with a traditional fireman’s axe. However, the axe was to have a double meaning since it was that very tool that almost ended his career more than 2o years ago.

Angus himself takes up the story, which happened in 1995. He told colleagues: ‘I have reason to remember the fire at Auchareaoch Farm and not with much fondness. Cutting away a dangerous roof beam in the dark, which turned out not to be wooden as I thought but an RSJ. The axe I was wielding glanced off the steel and went right through my foot.

‘I didn’t look as they pulled my wellie off, but the sight of ADO Davie Morrison’s face, turning white at the sight of blood spurting out of it wasn’t comforting. Pre fire brigade training days, the first aid consisted of shoving the foot back into the boot and bundling me in a van for the 12 mile trip to hospital in Lamlash where, thanks to the surgeon Miss Bussell, I lived to tell the tale and the foot, despite my best efforts to have it otherwise, is still attached to the end of my leg.’

In a speech which was mixed with poignancy and humour, Angus revealed that he first wanted to become a fireman when, as a 10 year old, he had witnessed his next door neighbour’s house in Corriecravie burn down in 1972.

As soon as he was 18 he followed in his father Robert’s footsteps and joined what was then known as the Lagg Volunteer Unit and served for a number of year at Corriecravie, where he witnessed big improvements in equipment and accommodation for the fire service. In 2006 he transferred to Brodick after completing his training for the ministry and took up the charge at St Brides.

He told his colleagues past and present: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my 11 years at Brodick with an amazing bunch of folk. So why retire from the service? Well simply it is time to move over and let someone younger enjoy the privilege I’ve had ,and like my father, volunteer leader at Corriecravie before me, 55 is the right time to go, not least as genetics catch up with me. I want to walk out of the service on a high note, not be invalided out. It’s a nice wee touch too that young Frazer Barr is my replacement. His father Alistair and I served together at CorrieAnguscravie.’

Earlier local senior officer Jim Scott has recounted the long career of Angus in the fire service and thanked him for his dedication and service and wished him well in his retirement. He was then presented with various retiral gifts.

The Rev Angus Adamson poses with his Brodick colleagues for a last photograph which also features his replacement Frazer Barr. 01_B52fire01

Local senior officer Jim Scott recounted the long career of Angus in the fire service. 01_ B52fire02

Angus is presented with his retiral gift by Ardrossan station manager Jim Anderson 01_b52fire03

Angus receives his retiral certificate from fire service chaplain the Rev Gordon Armstrong. 01_B52fire04

Brodick station officer Janice Miller presents Angus with a mounted axe as his fire colleagues look on. 01_B52fire05