Pupils bring plastic straw fight to Arran

Pupils from a Glasgow primary school are bringing their campaign to reduce plastic pollution in the sea to Arran.

The children from Sunnyside Primary School in Easterhouse have already had widespread success and nationwide publicity with their bid to have all plastic straws banned.

Glasgow City Council, Caledonian MacBrayne, and all 14 businesses in Ullapool, have already agreed to switch to paper straws.

On Arran the Auchrannie Resort has given its backing and Arran Dairies is looking to lead by example.

Now the Sunnyside Ocean Defenders are coming to Arran encourage their peers to start their own campaign on the island.

Arran head teacher Shirley McLachlan has invited the group of primary 7 eco warriors to talk to Arran pupils next week after their successful #NaeStrawAtAw campaign. They will meet representative of all seven primary schools on the island in Lamlash on Monday, as well as meeting representatives of the Communiy of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST).

The Ocean Defenders biggest coup to date has been to get Glasgow, Scotland’s biggest council, to stop using plastic straws in all of its 26 cafes in museums, sports centres, offices, schools and the city chambers.

When it was announced the Sunnyside Primary principal teacher Lisa Perrie said: ‘This is fantastic news and the children are absolutely thrilled. They have worked so hard on this campaign and the results have been amazing. We’ve had tremendous support and Glasgow City Council’s announcement is a major boost.’

The pupils have also won support from Best Bar None Glasgow – which runs an annual awards scheme involving almost 100 pubs, clubs and licensed premises in the city. Venues which reduce plastic straw usage are to receive extra credits in the awards which recognise good practice among the licensed trade.

Sunnyside describes itself as a conservation school with the motto ‘We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children’.

Pupils launched their #NaeStrawAtAw campaign on social media last year after estimating the number of school milk straws they throw away each year at 38,000 and learning how plastic can kill seabirds, fish, turtles and cetaceans.

On CalMac’s decision to support the campaign environmental ,manager Klare Chamberlain said: ‘The company is extremely concerned about marine litter and the blight it can have on the marine environment across the West Coast.

‘The Ocean Defenders group provided both CalMac and the community board with an extremely informative presentation highlighting the dangers of single use plastics and provided us with samples of suitable alternatives which we could adopt.

‘We have been working with our suppliers over the last year or so to identify alternatives to single-use plastics and with our waste contractors to ensure than any alternatives can be suitably managed.

‘I am delighted that CalMac Ferries can support #NaeStrawAtAw and ban plastic straws on-board and look forward to spreading word of the campaign across the communities we serve.

‘Our procedures are also changing so that straws are only available on request. All other sources of single use plastics on board are also under review and we hope to be able to announce further changes over the coming months.’