Memory of Rabbie lives on in Lamlash

More than 60 Burns enthusiasts enjoyed the Lamlash Burns Club annual supper last Friday.

And the speaker who gave the traditional immortal memory speech, Iain Currie, did not shy away from the recent controversy surrounding the bard who has been accused of plagiarism by, among others, poet Liz Lochhead. But Mr Currie asked: ‘I bet everyone in this room could recite a line of two of Burns, how many could recite Liz Lochhead?’

However, he did not dwell on the unpleasantness and went on to give a terrific speech mixed with humour as well as some interesting facts of the time Burns spent farming at Ellisland in Dumfriesshire.

Incoming club chairman Gordon Kinniburgh in thanking him said he thought everyone in the clubhouse at Lamlash Golf Club would have learned something new about Burns from his talk.

The all-male gathering began with a recitation by Arran primary schools poetry competition winner Daisy McNamara. Jim Less gave the traditional Selkirk Grace before the haggis was piped in by Ross Kerr and addressed by Aaron Norton.

Along with Mr Currie, who is the brother of Arran resident Charles and the son of the well-known Scots minister the Rev James Currie, the other main speaker was Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson, who gave the toast of the lassies.

As well as traditional speeches there was music from John Divine, Peter Wilson and Mr Kerr on his pipes and the evening rounded off with the entire company joining in Auld Lang Syne.

Daisy McNamara gives a Burns recitation. 01_B05burns02

Aaron Norton gives his address to the haggis. 01_B05burns03

Ross Kerr pipes in the haggis. 01_B05burns05

John Devine entertains with Green Grow the Rashes. 01_B05burns06

Finlay Murchie gives a recitation. 01_B05burns07

Iain Currie gives the immortal memory. 01_B05burns08

Peter Wilson in full voice. 01_B05burns09

The gathering listen to Allan Nicol recite Tam O’Shanter. 01_B05burns11

The programme cover featured an excellent illustration of Tam O’Shanter by artist Tony van Breugel. 01_B05burns12