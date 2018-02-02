Ferguslie park defence in bad tempered match

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies 0 Ferguslie Ladies 2

The damp and dreich weather matched the mood of some of the players taking part in the Arran vs Ferguslie encounter last Saturday. With disallowed goals, unnecessary contact and questioning of the umpires decisions, Arran players can claim the moral high ground, despite this not counting in the final scoreline.

As both teams settled into play, it was Ferguslie who forced the play first and using quick, successive passing, worked their way past the Arran defence and scoring 10 minutes into the first half.

Arran rallied together and managed to repel a few more attempts from Ferguslie to score again, Cat Galbraith had stepped into the goalie pads for this game and made some strong saves. As the game continued, the opposition became more disgruntled and mouthy, playing a very rough and physical game of hockey.

Through this first half Arran had some great running drives but the ball just wasn’t quite travelling to the forwards, being cut off by Ferguslie’s defence. An interception by Ellie Wood in Arran’s defence led to play down the right hand side to Mia Walker and then Helen Thomson into the attacking quarter for Arran. Helen cleared past two Ferguslie defenders to make a raised ‘jink’ pass to Lorraine Hewie in the scoring circle, finishing off with an unstoppable goal. As the team celebrated, the umpires deliberated and the opposing umpire stated that she saw a foul prior to the play which led to the goal being scored, so the goal was disallowed. Despite being disappointed with this call, and ignoring the unpleasant cheers from the opposition, Arran focused on play again.

Before the end of the first half, Ferguslie had a disallowed goal when the umpire had seen it hit off the foot of one of their players before going into the goal. This led to much back-chatting and complaining which was soon dealt with, with some sharp words from their own umpire.

Before the second half resumed, both team captains were called to the umpires, and asked to remind their teams that the moaning and complaining was unacceptable conduct and the physical contact in the game was to be stopped or players would be carded and sent off.

Arran held most of the possession in the second half, applying continuous pressure on the Ferguslie goal, but the oppositions goalkeeper proved difficult to beat and Ferguslie heavily manned their defensive area, leaving just three field players waiting for a break.

This tactic payed off when 23 minutes into the second half they cleared a ball into mid-field catching Arran’s defence off guard and ending in a second goal for the visiting team.

The final whistle blew with Ferguslie winning 2-0. Both teams retired to the Ormidale Hotel where Laura and her staff had laid another superb after-match tea, with delicious soup, stuffed rolls and delicious cakes to take away the chill of the day.

Ferguslie nominated young Mia Walker as their Man of the Match for the game for her excellent play and skills in mid-field.

Acting captain, Lorraine Hewie said: ‘Ferguslie have moved down from the 2nd Division, so they were always going to be a tough team to beat.

‘Arran only managed to pull together 11 players for the game, missing key players through illness and prior commitments making it all the tougher.

‘Well done team for all your efforts on Saturday. Everyone played their socks off against a very disgruntled and mouthy opposition.

‘Arran had most of the possession, especially in the second half. All-in-all a game to hold our heads up high and be proud of.’

The Arran Ladies will be playing a double header this weekend with an away game against Irvine Ladies today (Saturday) at Marr school playing fields in Troon, with a 1pm push back and a home game against Milne Craig Clydesdale Western Ladies 5s on tomorrow (Sunday) at noon. All supporters will be very much appreciated and warmly welcomed.