Digging work at McLaren site in Brodick

A planning application is expected within weeks for a new hotel on the shorefront site of the former McLaren Hotel in Brodick.

In the first tangible sign of progress in months a JCB digger arrived on the plot this week and is understood to be digging trial pits for foundation design works.

It was in April last year that the Banner first revealed development plans for a new 96 bedroom mid-market aparthotel which has been proposed by the Norfolk-based Abode Group.

Since then, despite a lack of progress on the ground, work is believed to have been continuing apace behind the scenes and a planning application is understood to be imminent.

The proposals for the site, which closed more than three years ago and has been branded an eyesore, met with a mixed reaction when they were unveiled last June.