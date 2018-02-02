Cross country success for young runners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Youngsters from Arran gave a good account of themselves at the first cross country race of a four part series held recently at St Matthews Academy in Saltcoats.

A total of 22 children from Arran primary schools and Arran High School took part in the event with six of them achieving top three positions.

Arran schools were represented in all categories at the North Ayrshire Cross Country League from P5 to S2 with a enviable team spirit and all of the children supporting one another.

For some of the children it was their first time competing with Jenny Ross, Niamh Gosman and Lewis Gregg of Lamlash primary all gaining valuable experience with their first competitive event.

Achieving podium positions were Rhea Webster of Shiskine primary who achieved first place in the P5 girls race along with James McCarthy of Arran high who came in first in the S2 boys race. Second place winners included Ruaridh Lindsay-Smith of Lamlash primary in the P7 boys race and Milo Godwin of Arran high who was just behind the winner in the S2 boys race. Earning themselves third place were Myles Lindsay-Smith of Lamlash primary in the P5 boys category and Archie Gunyadi of Shiskine primary in the P7 boys race.

Competitors received a great deal of support from parents and grandparents who joined the young athletes in the trip over to the mainland. The second race of the series will take place on Saturday February 17, with an even larger contingent from Arran due to take part.

Abbie Stewart and Beth McCarthy are all smiles on the track. No_B05cross01

Ben McCarthy finishes his race. No_B05cross02

Connah Wright, Ruaridh Lindsay-Smith and Archie Gunyadi prepare for their race. No_B05cross03

James McCarthy with his first place medal. No_B05cross04

Ruaridh Lindsay-Smith congratulates Rhea Webster on winning first place. No_B05cross05