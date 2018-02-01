Arran Banner golf

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday January 14, Winter Cup, round four, With the third round having been postponed due to bad weather, the fourth round was played on a very windy morning that drove the CSS up to 64 for the eight golfers who played. Undeterred, Jamie Macpherson carded a fine net 64 to take first place from Graeme Crichton whose net 65 puts him in pole position in the overall rankings. 1 Jamie Macpherson 6, 64 and lowest gross; 2 Graeme Crichton 13, 65; 3 Gus MacLeod 12, 70. Magic twos Nicol Auld @4th.

Fixture: Sunday February 4, AGA Winter League round four vs Machrie at Machrie.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday January 23, Winter Cup. 1 P Betley 71-11=60, 2 R Betley 89-28=61, 3 C Laing 90-18=72. Magic twos Reuben Betley and Phil Betley.

Fixtures: Saturday February 3, Lochranza Hotel Cup at noon. Tuesday February 6, Winter Cup at noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday January 29, Monday Cup, five played in challenging conditions. 1 Alan Smith 63, 2 A MacDonald 65, 3 L Hartley 66. Magic twos A Smith and L Hartley.

Fixtures: Monday February 5, Monday Cup, ballot at noon. Saturday February 3, Sweep, ballots at 9am and 1pm.