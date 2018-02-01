Announcements for dates 29/01/18 – 04/02/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

CRAWFORD – William, died peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Thursday, 25th January 2018, aged 91. Beloved husband of the late Bunty, dearly loved by all the family and friend to many. Funeral service at Corrie Church on Monday 5th February at 11.30 am and thereafter to Sannox Cemetery to which all are welcome.

HUTCHISON: Peacefully, at home, on Sunday 28th January 2018, Tom Hutchison, dearly loved husband of Morag, loving father of Helen and David and father-in-law of Gill, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. A service of thanksgiving will take place at Bearsden Baptist Church, Roman Road, Bearsden on Friday 9th February at 2pm. It is requested that there be no mourning clothes. There will be a local service of thanksgiving in the near future. Family flowers only, however there will be an opportunity to donate to the British Lung Foundation and TEAR Fund. The family is very grateful for the excellent medical and nursing care provided by GPs and district nurses.

MITCHELL-LUKER: Bernie on Saturday 27th January. He will be sadly missed by his family, especially his grandchildren and remembered by all who met him. Funeral will take place on Friday 9th February at 11.30am in Lamlash Parish Church.