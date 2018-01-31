Six teams do battle for Peggy Currie Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Six teams of four competed for the annual Peggy Currie Cup at Lamlash on Monday January 22. For the first time the bridge teams were chosen by ballot which will likely be the new format for the competition.

The winning team were David Campbell, Maureen Cumming, Fiona Henderson and Tricia Martin. Runners-up, and winners of the Ann Cook Tray, were Jean Barclay, Jan Beattie, John Beattie and Jennifer McArthur.

In other recent results, the winners of the Arran Bridge Club aggregate competition played at Brodick on Thursday January 18 were: N/S 1 John Baraclough and Jennifer Wales, 2 Jan and John Beattie, 3 Margaret and Douglas Bruce. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 3 Margaret MacGill and Jessmay Peacock.

The results of the Boyd Trophy round four played at Brodick on Thursday January 25 were: 1 Anne McKelvie and Janie Maclure, 2 Margaret and Douglas Bruce, 3 Jean Barclay and Elizabeth McKellar, 4 Fiona and David Henderson.

The results of the aggregate competition played at Lamlash on Monday January 29 were: N/S 1 Janie Maclure and AnneMcKelvie, 2 Gege Kroner and Jane Davidson, 3 Jan and John Beattie. E/W: 1 Elaine Duncan and Alison Bilsland, 2 Douglas and Margaret Bruce, 3 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock.