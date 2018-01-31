Missing mum found safe and well

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A Largs woman missing for five days has been found safe and well.

Claire Paton was traced on Tuesday afternoon on Arran. Police said she was taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution and thanked the public for their help.

The 45-year-old of Lindsay Crescent, Largs, was reported missing by her family last Thursday when she did not return home and Police Scotland launched a search. They later found CCTV footage of her boarding the ferry from Ardrossan to Brodick on Friday and in the Arran Active shop in Brodick on Saturday.

Ms Paton is the wife of historian and former BBC presenter Chris Paton. She is also understood to have formerly worked at the BBC.