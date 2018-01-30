Arran gardener wins Gaelic writers award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran landscape gardener Alistair Paul has been chosen as the winner of a Gaelic new writers award 2018 by the Gaelic Books Council and the Scottish Book Trust.

Alistair, a writer and musician who lives in Brodick, is one of two recipients, the other being Calum MacKinnon who is a media manager of Radio nan Gàidheal in Glasgow. They will both receive various incentives and support to further their writing careers.

Alistair has written several pieces for the online magazine, Dana, which includes short stories, poetry, reviews and non-fiction pieces on various topics. When not writing Gaelic stories, songs and poetry Alastair is a full time gardener and plays the fiddle in a ceilidh band.

The skills development scheme, which began in 2010, provides each selected writer with a tailored package of professional guidance and training to enable them to progress with their creative work. Over the course of this year, Alistair and Calum will have the opportunity to engage in a programme that can include mentoring, manuscript appraisal, professional development workshops, and a retreat at the Moniack Mhor Creative Writing Centre near Inverness. They will also link up with other writers at a similar stage in their careers, and perform their work at a showcase event in Edinburgh at the end of the programme.

Gaelic new writers award winners Alistair Paul and Calum MacKinnon. Photo by Rob McDougall. No_B05paul01