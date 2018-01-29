Family plea to help find missing mum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A family has made an urgent plea to help find a missing mum who is believed to be on Arran.

Claire Paton, 45, of Lindsay Crescent, Largs, was reported missing by her family last Thursday when she did not return home and Police Scotland launched a search.

Officers looking to trace Claire have since found CCTV footage of her boarding the ferry from Ardrossan to Brodick at 9.45am on Friday. They also have footage of Claire in the Arran Active shop in Brodick on Saturday.

Husband Chris said: ‘We know that early on Friday morning she took the ferry from Ardrossan to Brodick. On Friday evening she then had a meal in Whiting Bay. On Saturday morning she was back in Brodick where she purchased a sleeping bag, hat and gloves at the Arran Active store. She has not been seen since, but is believed to still be on the island.’

Claire is described as white, 5ft, of stocky build, blue eyes, fair complexion and long dark brown. It is believed she was wearing dark clothing and is now carrying a prominent red rucksack with a white and black Superdry JPN logo on it. She may also be wearing a hat.

‘Claire is in a vulnerable state just now, and previously went missing in Glasgow not too long ago. My two sons and I, as well as both her family and mine, are worried sick about her wellbeing. If you see her on Arran, I would ask that you urgently contact the police,’ Chris added.

Inspector Stuart McVean of Saltcoats Police Office said: ‘Claire’s family are becoming increasingly worried for her and just want to know she is okay.

‘This new sighting of Claire is encouraging, however does lead us to believe that she may be sleeping rough on Arran. We would appeal to the Arran community to check their gardens, outbuildings and huts.

‘Anyone visiting the island, perhaps walking or cycling, should also come forward and contact us if they see somebody matching her description. We would also appeal to Claire herself to get in touch. Her family are very upset and just want her to come home safe and well.’

Anyone with information about Claire’s whereabouts should contact the police station in Lamlash or Saltcoats via 101. Please quote reference number 3726 of Thursday 25 January 2018 when calling.