Young Scots sought for youth commission

Young People from Arran can now apply to become a youth commissioner for mental health.

Up to 20 young Scots, aged 14-22, will be recruited to work with the Scottish Government on developing recommendations to shape mental health services in Scotland.

The commission will take place during the Year of Young People 2018, which provides a platform for young people’s voices to be heard and acted upon.

Young people with experience, or an interest in mental health services and improving mental wellbeing, are being encouraged to join the Youth Commission.

The commission will be supported by Young Scot and Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), throughout the 15-month project.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: ‘Half of all mental health problems in adulthood start by mid-teens, so it’s crucial we place young people at the heart of finding solutions. This is a really exciting opportunity for young people to get involved in helping improve mental health services now and for the future.’

Applications open on January 22 and will close on February 9. Potential youth commissioners should visit young.scot/get-involved for more information.