Support for deaf students

Young university and college applicants with hearing difficulties are being urged to make use of support services on Arran.

The charity, Action on Hearing Loss Scotland, through its Moving On service is asking potential students aged 16-25 who are deaf or have hearing loss to get in touch to find out about progressing with their studies.

The service, whose advisers are deaf aware and all sign in British Sign Language, provide assistance for deaf students to get the most from their course and student life.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Sallie Tomaszewski said: ‘With university places filling up and applications for college courses opening soon, we look forward to helping any students who are deaf or have hearing loss from Arran to become fully aware of the adjustments and resources that they might need to fulfill their educational potential and enjoy their studies.’

For more information, contact Moving On by calling 07388 227407 or emailing movingon@hearingloss.org.uk or via the contactSCOTLAND-BSL video relay service.