Soulful sounds entertain at choir performance

A maximum capacity audience packed the Lamlash Community Theatre to enjoy the much anticipated Arran Soul Choirs second showcase performance called Soul Proud.

With over 70 members performing, including the Soul Band and guest singer Kirsty Collins, the musical extravaganza featured a wealth of musical talent that had the audience tapping their heels, singing along and breaking into spontaneous dancing.

The repertoire covered a wide range of styles and genres ranging from contemporary pop to jazz, classics and the ever-popular – and sung with great enthusiasm – Abba mega mix.

The Arran Soul Choir, who meet once a week for rehearsals, has grown to over 65 members in the space of just one year since they formed. The emphasis is on the enjoyment of music in a no pressure, casual environment where singers of all ages and abilities are welcomed.

Following their debut concert last year the proceeds from the raffle held during the interval contributed a quarter of the annual running costs to the Arran Defibrillator Project. Combined with this years fundraising, organisers hope the charitable donation will be sufficient to fund the organisation for a full year.

At the end of an enjoyable evening amid cheers of an encore, musical directors James O’Neil, David Lambert and administrator Carolyn Lambert were thanked by a representative of the choir and presented with a token of thanks to thunderous applause.