Shiskine goes green and joins Eco hub network

Shiskine and Blackwaterfoot have become the latest villages to establish a recycling and upcycling hub with the opening of their Arran Eco Savvy micro hub in the village hall.

Joining Brodick, Kilmory, Pirnmill, Lamlash, Lochranza, Corrie and Kildonan, the hub form part of the network of reuse and up-cycling sites aimed at encouraging waste reduction and making recycling more accessible.

At the opening of the combined Shiskine and Blackwaterfoot hub, visitors were able to speak to like minded people about recycling while also purchasing or swapping items of clothing or getting involved in some of the activities on offer. Participants could take part in a paper recycling activity, learn how to create bird feeders or enjoy learning about bee keeping from apiarist Andy Walker. Particularly popular with children was the toy swap shop which involved handing in toys in exchange for others and the light refreshments which were on offer.

Hub coordinator Elizabeth Muirhead said: ‘ I am delighted to be opening the recycle and upcycling hub which I hope will be well supported by the community. We hope to host an Eco day once a week and would encourage anyone who has an interest in living more sustainably, or anyone who has any suggestions, to come and pay us a visit. We are also looking for volunteers who have an hour or more to spare to help with the events and activities that we will be hosting in the future. As a relative newcomer to Arran I look forward to meeting everyone and being involved in making the villages of Shiskine and Blackwaterfoot more sustainable.’

The hub will join others on the island to become the focal point for community awareness initiatives, waste reduction, social skill sharing and workshop activities.