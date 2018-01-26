Move to explain Brodick Castle job losses

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has moved to explain its reasoning for the potential loss of 22 jobs at Brodick Castle.

All full-time and seasonal staff at the NTS property face redundancy following proposed changes to the day-to-day management structure.

The changes will see around 63 new jobs created across the country, however, up to 79 existing posts will also be put at risk countrywide.

Brodick Castle staff were given the grim news last week at a meeting in the Auchrannie, as the castle is currently closed until summer for fire safety work.

This week the NTS said its changes were to devolve leadership responsibility, and are part of continuing plans to improve its visitor services and free up funding for conservation projects.

Day-to-day leadership and administration will now be concentrated in the hands of operational managers and business support teams, with other staff concentrating on delivering improved visitor experiences and interpretation.

The changes follow earlier commitments by NTS to devolve more management and decision making to regional offices and local properties.

Patrick Duffy, NTS chief operating officer, said: ‘The proposed changes mean reducing the level of administrative activities undertaken at properties thereby focusing the teams at them much more on visitor services, quality and delivering conservation work more effectively.

‘If we are to offer visitor experiences that meet today’s and tomorrow’s expectations, we need to have the right combination of skills in the teams running properties.

‘In short, we have to make changes.’

Mr Duffy said he hoped that as many as possible of those affected by redundancy can apply for the new roles.

The proposals have since been shared with the NTS’s recognised trade union, Prospect, and are subject to 30 days of consultation between staff, union representatives and stakeholders throughout the affected properties.

It is expected that the finalised proposals will be implemented throughout February and March, with some changes held back and considered at the end of September-October.

This is the latest stage of a significant restructure of the NTS, which began at the trust’s Edinburgh headquarters in 2016 and with a £17m investment in properties which is still under way.

The NTS has seen record membership in the last two years, at 380,000 members, and a third successive year of visitor growth to over 3m visitors.