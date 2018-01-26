Market report
United Auctions had forward 686 store cattle, 170 cast cows and bulls and 868 store and feeding sheep at their sale at Stirling on Wednesday January 17.
The leading prices were: store cattle: Ceither Gaoithie (Sim Blks) £520, 229p; Glenkiln (AAX Blks) £600, 202p; Glenkiln (AAX Hfrs) £770, 198p.
Cast cows: Craigview (SimX) £825, 117p; Knowe (SimX) £695, 121p; Altgolath (Luing) £925, 138p; Birchburn (AAX) £715, 115p; Hawthorn (AAX) £585, 92p; Balgown (AAX) £525, 91p.
Store sheep: Craigraineach (TexX) £54; Craigraineach (Mule) £51; Drumnaghinier (Mule) £49.50; Ceither Gaoithe (Cross) £49.50; Craigraineach (BF) £53; Drumnaghinier (BF) £51; Balgowan (BF) £35; North Sannox (BF) £34.50; Drumnaghinier (BF Ewes) £34; Balgowan (Rams) £64.