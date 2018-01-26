Downing Street scoops Arran ice cream

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran-made ice cream found its way onto the Prime Minister’s annual Burns Supper menu in Downing Street last week.

Cranachan ice cream from Brodick-based Arran Dairies was served up by Scottish Master Chef winner Gary Maclean.

Scots from a variety of business sectors, food and drink suppliers, educational institutions and politics, joined the Prime Minister for the three-course meal in celebration of national bard Robert Burns.

The dessert prepared by the head chef, who is also a senior lecturer at Glasgow City College, is the same one that impressed the judges during the cookery show.

Mr Maclean said: ‘A Burns Supper is an institution in Scottish life and it’s wonderful to be able to be part of such a celebration of the works of our national bard in Downing Street.’

Mr Maclean’s dessert was a chocolate pistachio, Drambuie and raspberry shortbread, with Arran Dairies Cranachan ice cream.