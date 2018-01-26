Church bells will be Ringing out for Peace

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Calls to mark the anniversary of the hour that the guns fell silent in the First World War have been made to churches on Arran.

Ringing out for Peace is a series of commemorations to take place in November of this year to mark the end of the Great War in 1918.

Already organisers have arranged for a small army of pipers and buglers to mark the moment on November 11, and now church groups are being encouraged to sound their bells as well.

Ringing out for Peace hopes to see more than 1,000 churches and cathedrals participate at 7.05pm on the night.

‘It would be a fitting and moving tribute to the 1,400 or so bell-ringers that we understand lost their lives during the First World War,’ said pageant-master Bruno Peek.

Ringing out for Peace is part of Battle’s Over, a day-long, unique commemoration of the end of the First World War taking place throughout the UK and beyond.

Churches can register their involvement by completing the Ringing out for Peace entry form found at www.brunopeek.co.uk.