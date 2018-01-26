We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This is the weekend of the Big Garden Birdwatch organised by the RSPB.

From tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday stock up your bird feeders, spend one hour of your weekend watching your garden birds, and note down the highest number you see of each bird species.

Last year nearly half a million people throughout the UK and more than 30 on Arran took part in this valuable exercise. For more information and to get the free starter pack, visit the RSPB website at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch/ If you do decide to take part, please share your records with me.