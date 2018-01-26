Arran’s crumbling roads network slammed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Tony Black

Arran’s roads have been largely forgotten and are suffering from chronic underfunding, North Ayrshire Council has been told this week.

The council has been slammed over the deteriorating state of Arran’s roads network with pothole complaints regularly voiced to West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene.

The Conservative MSP has now written to North Ayrshire Council’s chief executive Elma Murray demanding immediate action and citing a ‘multitude’ of complaints from angry locals .

The West Scotland MSP said his constituents had raised concerns about road safety and damage to their vehicles caused by poor road conditions.

‘Arran’s roads have been deteriorating for a while now, with potholes, flooding and surface disintegration across the whole island,’ said Mr Greene. Residents of Lamlash frequently contact my council colleagues and I to express their dismay at the state of our roads.

‘Unfortunately, as an island community, Arran has been largely forgotten about which has resulted in our roads being chronically underfunded for some time now. I have written to North Ayrshire Council asking them to immediately address this matter.’

Mr Greene acknowledged that North Ayrshire Council is due to suffer a £5 million cut in its Scottish Government budget, however, he asked the chief executive to see if any funding was available for road maintenance and to outline what pans are in place to address the issue.

The MSP added: ‘Now that the council is facing a potential cut of over £5 million in its budget I am concerned that road maintenance will not be high on North Ayrshire Council’s spending priorities.

‘I’ve asked North Ayrshire Council to assess whether anything can be done about this, we need to have roads that are safe to drive on.’

A North Ayrshire Council spokesman said the council would be happy to look into the issues raised by the MSP.

The spokesman said: ‘There is no doubt that the prolonged period of cold and wet weather has had an impact on roads across Scotland, however, we continue to work hard to resolve any local issues as a matter of priority.

‘We investigate and deal with any pothole issues as they arise and in our latest budget for 2017/18, actually increased our roads budget by £1 million to help ensure our roads network remained overall in good condition.’

The council acknowledged that despite their efforts, problems persist.

‘Nevertheless, despite best efforts, issues such as potholes will arise, particularly at this time of year.

‘We would encourage any resident who wishes to report a road fault to do so on our council website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk, by calling our Customer Contact Centre on 01294 310000 or by using the iPhone or Android ‘Report It App’ for mobile devices.’