Arran roads direction is worrying

The state of Arran’s roads has long been a source of anger. They were bad in the summer and they were bad this time last year.

So for North Ayrshire Council to try and deflect the issue onto the winter weather smacks of willful ignorance.

Council chief Elma Murray is burying her head in the sand, ignoring the multitude of angry complaints and effectively saying: ‘A big boy did it and ran away’.

No, Elma, it’s not just the bad winter weather – though, admittedly that exacerbates matters – it is an all-year-round issue. And Arran is sick of it.

To blame the weather is to highlight bad council planning.

Arran’s roads are a disgrace. Drivers regularly run the risk of collision to avoid treacherous, gaping potholes and the situation can’t go on.

There will eventually be serious consequences to the council’s abandonment of our roads. If it doesn’t come to a head on the highway, it will definitely be bloody at the ballot box.

Arran is a small community, but a flourishing one. As a tourist hot-spot its visitor numbers are rising year-on-year, so it is economic suicide to see such vital infrastructure literally being run into the ground.

The anger is rising and the message for North Ayrshire is clear: sort it out now or face far worse down the road.