Arran lifeboat crew in Loch Fyne rescue

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran lifeboat crew has been involved in a major search for two missing fishermen whose boat capsized in Loch Fyne.

Dad-of-two Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczykis have been missing since last Thursday when the 40ft Nancy Glen sank. Both men are now feared dead after the incident.

The alarm was raised by a third man, John Miller, who managed to get off the trawler and was pulled from the icy water by the crew of a passing boat.

Mr Miller was taken to Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead, where his condition was described as stable.

After intensive searches Police temporarily stood down their operation on Sunday, as weather conditions deteriorated with heavy snow on the west coast.

Lifeboats from Tighnabruich, Arran and Campbeltown RNLI originally took part in the search, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan.

It is also understood the Tarbert fishing fleet was involved in the search effort.

An underwater drone has since located the vessel on the sea floor but was hampered by poor visibility. A salvage operation is thought to be complicated with the Nancy Glen having sank to 100m.

On Friday, the local police inspector told the BBC that the search was taking its toll on the families of the missing men.

Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘We are in regular contact with the missing men’s families. It is a very distressing time for them and the local community as a whole.’

Over the weekend family members told the media about their fears any recovery of the vessel could require the help of the Royal Navy and take months to complete.

A joint investigation to establish the cause of the incident is being carried out by Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.