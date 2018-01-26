Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 04

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday January 24, 1998

New head teacher

A lucky group of pupils got to speak to Arran High’s new head teacher, asking questions of the island’s first woman in the post.

Ms Sue Smith previously worked on Islay as depute head, however she hasn’t always worked on an island, having had a stint working in Oban. A former physical education teacher, she started this week and introduced herself to the pupils at assembly.

Ms Smith enjoys sailing and golf, and lists the island’s seven golf courses as one of the great attractions. When asked what she thought the differences were between island and mainland schools she said that pupils on the island are generally better behaved.

Working for God

Colin Mills of Shiskine was ‘set apart’ on Monday evening at a service in St. Molios Church. This curious expression is the Church of Scotland’s archaic way of saying that someone has completed a period of training towards becoming a part-time minister and may now do many of the things an ordained minister is allowed to do.

Colin said: ‘It means that I’m qualified to take all services in the Church of Scotland except for weddings, baptisms and holy communion.’

Thus Colin is now a reader, one of three on Arran. Highet Allan of Whiting Bay has been a reader for a long time and John Stedman of Sliddery was set apart in a similar service last year.

Price hike

Prices on Arran have shot up over the last few months. At least that is the conclusion of the Royal Scotland Price Survey published this week.

A twice yearly survey conducted by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the ladies of the Council of Voluntary Service on Arran and elsewhere fill a shopping basket with exactly the same goods.

Arran’s basket cost £54.88 last summer and £58.29 this winter. This represents a 6 per cent increase in as many months.

Captions:

Arran Dancers, with their new teacher Caren Jones, are keen to learn ballet, modern and tap. Caren, from Greenock, was hired by the girls’ parents after a previous commercial dance class on the island closed. 01_B04twe01

Girls from the new modern dancing class in Brodick School last Saturday were trying out something a little different. It’s a sort of less formal ballet and is the dancing often seen in all sorts of musicals from Miss Saigon to Blood Brothers. 01_B04twe02

Arran’s Highland dancing class is still going strong, but girls from the island are now enjoying a more modern flavour of dance lessons. 01_B04twe03

New Arran High School head teacher Sue Smith has a question and answer session with pupils. 01_B04twe04

The Ardrossan Presbytery, with Colin Mills, centre right, beside the Rev David McKay, Moderator of the Presbytery of Ardrossan. 01_B05twe05