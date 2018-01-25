Announcements for dates 22/01/18 – 28/01/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

ALLAN: Peacefully at home on the 21st January, Peter H Allan, beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Sine, Lesley, Midge and the late Robert and dear Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Funeral service at Shiskine Free Church on Monday 29th January at 11.30am (bus from Brodick Pier), thereafter to Brodick New Cemetery at 1pm.

JOHNSTON: Donald, 64, Chandler of Lamlash. Suddenly on 14th January, 2018, beloved husband of Heather, loving father to Matthew, brother to Iain and Douglas. Funeral on Friday 26th January at Lamlash Church, 11.30am, followed by burial at Kilbride Cemetery, thereafter a Celebration of his Life at the Drift Inn. All family and friends welcome.

REVELL: Muriel Evelyn nee McKelvie peacefully on Sunday 21st January at Abercorn Nursing Home Hamilton formerly of Prospect Hill, Lamlash. Beloved wife of the late Charles, much loved mum to Hazel and Jan, mother in law to Don and Alastair, Grandmother to Jane, Peter, Jonathan, Andrew and Carol and great grandmother to Oscar and Itali. Loving daughter of Robert and Janet McKelvie and sister of Edith. Committal Service at Lamlash Cemetery on Wednesday 31st January at 12.00 noon