Mark is community pioneer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran has a new community champion. Mark Harwood is the island’s first Co-op Member Pioneer.

It is part of a national initiative aimed at bringing people together in the communities around Co-op Food stores.

It will be Mark’s job to get people talking about what matters most in the community and work with Co-op members, Co-op colleagues and local groups to tackle issues and get things done.

He said he will be initially networking with an open mind and listen to what people see as important. As well as working with established groups he will also look at setting up new ones.

It will be up to Mark to contribute his own ideas and focus on the outcomes and he will use social media and the Banner to get his views across. He is being given training and support for his new part-time role, which will be in additional to his existing Co-op job.

Mark said: ‘The role will become what I make of it in response to what people offer to do to contribute and I am very much looking forward to it.’

He will also be able to use the facilities of the new community room being created by the Co-op revamp.

The initiative is separate from local community causes fund which saw nearly £26,000 handed over to charities on Arran in November.

If you would like to contact Mark you can do so by phone on: 850577 or

07508763051.