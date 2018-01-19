Window cleaners will need a clean slate to operate

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Window cleaners on Arran could soon need a licence to operate after a move to regulate their services in the same way as taxi drivers.

North Ayrshire Council’s licensing committee proposed a period of consultation and, if approved, the new rules are likely to come into force by the end of 2018.

Area commander Chief Inspector Brian Shaw of Police Scotland reported that over the past 12 months there were 17 alleged offences committed by people who at time of detection gave their occupation as a window cleaner. All of these were on the mainland.

It has been argued that as window cleaners have access to properties they –like taxi drivers – should be seen as fit and proper individuals and have undergone the proper checks.

Following the decision, representations by interested parties will be allowed to be made in due course, before further discussion and a decision finalised at a later committee meeting.

If passed the new regulation is likely to come into effect on Sunday December 23.

Councillor Ronnie McNicol, convenor of the licensing committee, said: ‘The licensing of window cleaners is at the discretion of each local authority. We have taken advice from our colleagues at Police Scotland and feel that it is right to propose this resolution.

‘This is just the first step in the process and there will be a chance for anyone to make representations if they wish to do so. It will then be discussed further and we hope to make a decision at a forthcoming meeting in March.’