Repair time doubles for Bogullie work

Closure of the Bogullie in the north of the island for vital repair work will now stretch out a month longer than planned.

Initially it was proposed to close the main road into Lochranza for seven-and-a-half hours a day with the work starting on January 29. The resurfacing and widening on the A841 near the Witches Bridge was scheduled to take up to 30 days.

However, following a site meeting with the contractor North Ayrshire Council’s roads bosses says that double that time will now be needed and the road will now be closed until the end of March.

A council spokesman said: ‘After detailed consideration, this project may take up to eight weeks to complete due to the timing of the road closure and the scale of the drainage and widening works involved.

‘The contractor advises that they will work seven days a week, however given the size of the project and the time of year it would be best not to underestimate the time required to complete the works.’

The work will start, weather permitting, on January 29 and is now not expected to finish on March 23.

The A841 near the Witches Bridge is one of the island’s notorious accident black-spots, with cyclists particularly badly at risk.

*Meanwhile, carriageway improvement works planned for Sliddery have been cancelled due to the weather and will be re-programmed at a later date.