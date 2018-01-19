New terminal won’t be open for Easter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

The new Brodick ferry terminal will not be ready to use until after Easter, it was confirmed this week.

Serious delays mean it will be the end of March, when Easter falls this year, before work on the redevelopment is complete – and it will be into April before the terminal is open to the public, more than five months late.

It had been expected that the £30 million terminal would be up and operating well before the start of the main summer tourism season.

The delay is being blamed on the passenger access system (PAS), which has caused many of hold-ups, and bosses say it is infeasible to use the new pier without it.

Pier owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) say the covered walkway access system has not received its CE mark certification, which means it cannot be used. A defect relating to the automated door closure needs to be addressed to meet CE marking standards. CMAL is working with Adelte, the specialist contractor appointed to supply and install the PAS, to deliver a solution. Design, manufacturing, installation and certification timescales for the agreed solution mean the project completion and terminal opening dates have been delayed.

All other project work is substantially complete, including the new terminal building, pier, marshalling area and car park. The main contractor, George Leslie Limited is on site carrying out minor snagging work. Normally, snagging work would be carried out after building handover. However, given the delay to the PAS, CMAL agreed to allow the main contractor to undertake all snagging work whilst the facilities are still under its control.

The terminal will open to the public soon after project completion, once the operator, Calmac Ferries Ltd has conducted staff training and familiarisation.

Ramsay Muirhead, head of civil engineering at CMAL explained: ‘As a result of the PAS issues, the new pier cannot be used because taking passengers on and off via the car deck and linkspan would affect service turnaround time and hence timetabling. It also reduces passenger comfort.

‘The certification issue has created an unexpected delay as we were preparing for handover from the contractors. This is a very frustrating situation, and we know the local community will be very disappointed. We are working closely with Adelte to ensure the solution is implemented as a matter of priority and we will aim to improve on the programme timescale, where possible, so that we can complete the project and open the terminal to the public.’

The automated door closure system which is causing the problem. 01_B03terminal01