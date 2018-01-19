Embroidery work on show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An embroidery exhibition of local work is on at the Arran library in Brodick until the end of the month.

It consists of works crafted by the ladies of the embroidery group who have been meeting for the last 30 years to sew and share ideas, they also sometimes take trips out to see exhibitions.

The group meets on a Thursday night at 7.30pm in the community room at the library, anyone interested in joining should contact Anne Hollingworth on 840270 or just come along and meet the group. 01_B03library01