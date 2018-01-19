Delay is a big blow

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The news that the new Brodick ferry terminal won’t be open in time for Easter really is a big blow.

It had been expected that the new £30 million terminal would be up and running, and with any teething troubles ironed out, long before the start of the main holiday season.

What makes the delay all the more galling is the fact that throughout the two years of construction work everything went, more or less, to plan.

The first delay came with the delivery of the passenger access system (PAS) and that appears to be the main cause behind the five month hold-up which we are now facing.

It is extremely annoying for both passengers, and we are sure for CMAL and CalMac too, to see a new spick and span terminal sitting idle just waiting to be used while they have to plod on using the old terminal and pier.

Lets hope that the contractors can get the access system working, and certified, as soon as possible and let everyone benefit from the new facilities.

We would also like to think that contractors may face a penalty clause for delays so that there is no further cost to the public purse.