Charities benefit from Provost’s awards

North Ayrshire’s most vulnerable children and families will be in the limelight at the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards.

Cash for Kids and the Ayrshire Hospice are the chosen charities of the event, which is in its 8th year and has raised more than £136,000 for good causes so far.

Provost Ian Clarkson said: ‘Once again, I’m delighted that Cash For Kids and the Ayrshire Hospice will benefit as they do so much for so many people, both young and old.’

A total of five awards will be presented at the Civic Pride Awards dinner at the Portal, Irvine, on Friday March 16. They are: The North Ayrshire citizen of the year award, young citizen of the year, arts and culture award, community group award, and the sports award. Voting closes on Thursday January 25 at 12noon.

To nominate online go to www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/provostscivicprideawards