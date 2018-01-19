Busiest year on record for Arran Coastguard team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Coastguard rescue team have experienced their busiest year on record in 2017.

A busy December saw them called out 16 times which took their yearly total to 186. The previous record for call outs was in 2015 when the team were tasked 140 times.

The small team of seven members attended various incidents including medical evacuations from Knockenkelly and Holy Isle along with a fishing vessel requiring assistance. Team members were also involved in a five day search in Machrie for John Smith and provided assistance after a whirlwind in Corrie, as well as searching for a military drone.

Working alongside Ayrshire Police Division, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Arran MRT, Arran RNLI, K9 Search and Rescue, SARDA, Royal Navy,and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, the maritime rescue organisation also completed many days of training at search, water and rope rescue in order to keep their skills sharp along with regular training sessions at the Coastguard station on Wednesday evenings for more practice.

December also saw four much needed new members joined the team. They applied in May and have successfully gone through interview, medicals and then completed their basic training. While the boost to numbers is welcomed, recruitment for more members will continue.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard service thanked the community for their support during 2017 and vowed their commitment to serving the people of Arran and those that visit her shores.

Members of the Coastguard team pictured practising their rope techniques. NO_B03coastguard01