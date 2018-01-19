Arran sailing enthusiast dies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A well know Arran sailing enthusiast has died.

Police and emergency services called after Donald Johnston, 64, was found dead at his home in Bungalow Road, Lamlash around 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon. He is understood to have been working on the roof at the time but whether he fell or took unwell remains uncertain.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of his death, which at this time, police are not treating as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Donald owned and ran Johnston’s marine stores at the Old Pier in Lamlash for more than 40 years, which was the oldest chandlers in the West of Scotland. He was also an author, specialising in books on shipwrecks.